Temporary Magistrate assigned in Ohio County

It has been ordered that at the request of the First Judicial Circuit that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals assigns a senior status magistrate to preside in Magistrate Court of Ohio County effective immediately.

Carl E. “Worthy” Paul, Jr. has been recalled for temporary assignment to the Magistrate Court of Ohio County.

Paul took over the temporary position as of September 19th, 2019.

Paul takes over after former Ohio County Magistrate Varner resigned after an issue her educational background came to light.