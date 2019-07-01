Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Amid pedophile clergy scandals, the Vatican has declared "unacceptable" any efforts by politicians or lawmakers to force priests violate their sacred obligation to keep secret what faithful tell them in confession.

The Holy See's Apostolic Penitentiary, a tribunal dealing with absolution and confessional matters, reiterated the secrecy obligation for clergy in a six-page document approved by the pope and made public Monday.