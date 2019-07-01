Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas

Ten people are dead after a private plane crashes in Texas Sunday morning.
Tragedy at Addison Airport when a private twin-engine plane veers into a hangar and burst into flames.
Everyone on board was killed.\
A national transportation safety board investigator says the Beechcraft Super King air 350 was damaged by impact and fire.
Officials are collecting information from the site.
The plane was heading from Addison to St. Petersburg, Florida.
None of the victims’ identities have been released yet.