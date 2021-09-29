Texas Roadhouse free meal for two with drinks post is not real

A social media post that says Texas Roadhouse is offering a meal voucher with drinks for two people is not real.

The companies official Facebook Page said Tuesday an account impersonating them is attempting to get personal information.

Texas Roadhouse said:

ATTENTION GUESTS, PLEASE READ: There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other benefits to our guests who share their posts. This account is attempting to gain access to personal information. Texas Roadhouse posts will be sent from this page, which is facebook.com/texasroadhouse and has the blue verified check mark next to our name. If you see a suspicious post in your News Feed offering free vouchers to Texas Roadhouse, please do not click on any links or share with your friends. We’ve reported the scammers and hopefully it’ll be removed soon. We know this is causing confusion for our loyal guests and Roadies. Texas Roadhouse

The scam profile which was still online Wednesday said:

Meal for two with drinks voucher offer for everyone! I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouses. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 30th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouses restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks! SCAM Profile

The fake page has had more than 70,000 interactions as of Wednesday morning