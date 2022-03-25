WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Every ladies’ outfit looks better with a good purse.

On Friday night, the Wheeling Symphony Auxilliary held its fourth annual Snag A Bag live and silent auction. More than 50 purses and handbags were up for auction.



7News was the media sponsor for this fundraising event that benefitted the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. There was truly something for everyone.



Event organizer Nancy Haynes says the Auxilliary couldn’t have done this event without the generosity of the community, and of course, the local businesses.

“In the purses there are gift certificates. There are goodies from the businesses. So, we have them stocked with all kinds of things. We have everything right down to two full guitar sets. So, the local businesses have been very generous and donated and we stuff the purses with all of those goodies.” Nancy Haynes, Event Organizer, Wheeling Symphony Auxilliary

A total of 135 tickets were purchased for Friday’s sold out event.



On a side note, at the beginning of March, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra was awarded with the 2022 Governor’s Arts Award for Resiliency in the Arts to honor their efforts during COVID.

