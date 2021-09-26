That’s a lot of pumpkin pie! 2,195 lb. pumpkin breaks state record

BARNESVILLE OHIO (WTRF) Let the fall celebrations begin! The Barnesville annual Pumpkin Festival is back this year, and the community was more than excited to get out and see the winning king pumpkin.

Whether you come for the giant pumpkins or the sweet treats, you’ll feel the spirit of fall as soon as you step foot at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival.

Families filled the street for the 57th annual festival where you can see the award-winning King Pumpkin, try a seasonal snack, and even ride rides.

Many people say it’s a tradition that every year they come with their family. I asked a few people what they look forward to the most.

I’m at the Barnesville Festival. Yeah, the big pumpkin was humungous. I am going to go on the rides. Timmy Budreau , King Pumpkin Fan

Usually, we come over and see the biggest pumpkin they have, and we also get food usually. Caleb Mcwhorter, Festival-goer

This fall fair brings in people from all over and the endless number of activities creates the perfect family fun weekend. Justin Swallie says they travel all the way in from Columbus and that they’re happy to be back this year.

We’re here coming from out of town to visit family and experience the pumpkin festival, we come here every year. We always look forward to the king pumpkin every year and see that. It’s the state record this year which is pretty awesome and of course you come for the food. Anything pumpkin flavored and anything deep fried we are here for. Justin Swallie, Pumpkin Festival Enthusiast

The King pumpkin weighs 2,195 lbs. It could make over 1,000 pies!