The 14th Annual Wheeling Vintage Race Boat Regatta kicks into gear

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)

The 14th Annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta is blowing past the friendly city this Labor Day Weekend!

Wheeling’s Heritage Port has become the mother ship to 46 vintage hydroplanes from cities all over the U.S. and beyond.

“We have a team from Seattle Washington, Florida and lots of places in between. Lot’s of people drove 6-8 hours. There’s two Canadian boats here,” said Debbie Joseph, Co-Director, WVRR.

According to officials, proceeds from the event will benefit the Easter Seals. In the past 13 years, they have raised over $85-thousand for their cause.

The event picks back up tomorrow at noon.

River traffic on the Ohio River near Heritage Port will be closed beginning at 1:30p.m.

