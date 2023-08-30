WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 16th Annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta will roar onto the Ohio River this weekend.

Organizers say it will be their biggest regatta ever, with 61 raceboats already registered.

The previous record of entries was 54.

As always, admission is free.

The events take place Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a variety of food vendors plus a souvenir trailer with T shirts, hoodies, hats and toy boats, and they will hold numerous basket raffles.

The proceeds go to Easter Seals.

“Friday is our registration day. So you’ll see a lot of activity down here on Friday. The boats will be coming into town, vendors will be open if anybody wants to come down. And Saturday and Sunday, our opening ceremonies are 9:45 both days. Hope to get boats off close to ten o’clock as we can. The Coast Guard has given us the river. It’s our river from eight o’clock to six o’clock.” Debbie Joseph | Raceboard Regatta | CO-Director

The action will happen all day Saturday and Sunday.

Sponsors are Wesbanco, Merco Marine, Savage Crane and Construction, and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

The event actually started 18 years ago, but had to be canceled twice–once for COVID and once for dangerous river conditions.

They say this weekend’s weather promises to be beautiful.