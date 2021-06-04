The 2021 Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide is full of the best parts of summer

This summer is shaping up to be a lot different than last year with all your favorite events from years past.

Waterfront Wednesdays, the Italian Festival, and the Rib and Chicken Cook-off to name a few.

They can all be found in the Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide.

These events stretch from the tip of the Northern Panhandle down through Marshall County.

Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau Marketing Director Olivia Litman said the events run from now through November, but make sure you double check the dates of your favorite events.

“Make sure you pay attention because some of your favorite festivals have been moved back this year. For Chili Fest, for instance, here at Heritage Port, it usually takes place the first weekend of June, it’s now August 7th. Pay attention to the dates and just plan your trip.” Olivia Litman – Marketing Director, Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau



As for her favorite events this summer, she is looking forward to the Bluesfest, and a fan favorite, BrewFest.