BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– What if I told you that you could help save lives and it would only take about an hour of your day.

The annual Barnesville Blood Bash is back and it is taking place this Friday.

This blood drive helps hundreds of people in local hospitals get the blood they need.

***Sign up today!***

Kristen Lane, Communication Manager for Vitalant says their goal is to get 500 people signed up.

For 38 years, people have been donating blood to help save lives of patients in Barnesville Hospital and other nearby hospitals that Vitalant supplies blood to. Donating blood is a very simple act. It only takes about an hour. The actual donation time is only about 10 minutes, and with every whole blood donation you can save the lives of three separate patients. It’s really amazing. Kristen Lane, Communication Manager, Vitalant

The bash takes place this Friday, May 6th from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Barnesville High School.

If you can’t donate, help spread the word.

Every donor will receive a $10 amazon gift card for their participation.