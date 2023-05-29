OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There was an impressive visitor in Wheeling this morning.

The American Countess, a paddlewheel riverboat, docked at Heritage Port for several hours.

The boat started out in 1996 as a casino boat, then was refurbished and re-christened in 2020 as a member of the American Queen fleet. It has 123 staterooms, four decks and a crew of 98 people.

“We can hold 275 passengers. And it’s got floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s a great view to see the Ohio River. We love being up here. It’s easy running. The scenery is much better. We actually started this group out in Louisville, Kentucky. We stopped here and we’re on our way to Pittsburgh, and that’s where these guests will get off, in Pittsburgh.” Captain Scott Dunham, The American Countess

The ship has a fitness center, theater, sun deck and observation deck and a grand lobby with a gift shop and bar. Staterooms open onto a veranda where passengers can watch the scenery drift by.

There’s live entertainment and lectures from historians called “riverlorians.”