ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Arc Ohio presents Everyone’s Got Talent, an inclusion event at the St. Clairsville Rec Center Outdoor Amphitheater Saturday, August 5.

The opening ceremonies start at 11:30 a.m. with the National Anthem by Peg Riccadonna, American Legion Colorguard Post 159, Emma Martin on horseback holding the American Flag, and Sadie McFarland singing her original song “Belmont the Beautiful.”

The talent show will be held from 12-3:30 p.m., with many performances and an award ceremony to follow.

The Wild West of the Arc, presented by Emma Martin, begins at 4, followed by raffle drawings.

There will also be a dunk tank, food trucks, vendors’ information tables, arts and crafts, and bounce houses.

The Blue Spectrum Band is set to perform from 5-7 p.m.

