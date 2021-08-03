The Bite is Back on August 28th

BROOKSIDE, OHIO (WTRF) – It’s been four long years since the Bridgeport Bulldogs have played a game at Perkin’s Field, but the wait is almost over. Their first game in four years will take place in a few weeks, and the village of Brookside is getting in on the fun.



Brookside Days was canceled due to COVID, but they’re going to do a smaller version called “the Bite is Back.” It will take place before the game, and will feature a variety of food vendors, facepainting, a DJ, and even an appearance by the Ohio Valley Avengers. Mayor Richard Kurner can’t wait for the fun to begin.

“We are all really, really excited for the community and for the kids, for the non-profits and our businesses all down along here. They’ve lost business over the last four years and this will help make up for it. And we’re just glad to see the life come back to Perkin’s Field.” Richard Kurner, Mayor of Brookside

Mayor Kurner himself will even be in a dunk tank to raise money for the park board. The Bite is Back will take place on Saturday, August 28th from 2PM until 6, right before the game.