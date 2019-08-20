Breaking News
The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — How cool do you keep your home? Does that temperature change through the seasons? What do you prefer?

Well, according to Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

The program lists different settings for when you’re away or working.

The Energy Star program recommends setting it at 85 degrees. When you’re sleeping, set the thermostat at 82 degrees.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you should keep your home at 78 degrees while you’re there. Ceiling fans are also recommended, but they note that fans cool people, not entire rooms.

