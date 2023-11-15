BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street is right around the corner, and the Weirton Festival Committee has announced the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pets Photo Contest!

Coming in third place is the bestest boy, Boomer. Boomer is a soon-to-be 7-year-old healer lab mix and lives with his mom, Amanda. He loves car ride adventures to the park and visits to his gram and pappy. His favorite toy is his lamby. Anyone who meets Boomer falls in love with his pure happiness for life.

Taking second place are floofs May, Dodger, and Betty. All three fur babies have a unique story. May was rescued after being born in an abandoned couch that was then thrown out of a third-story window (unbeknownst to the landlord cleaning out an apartment), Dodger was found on the highway, very young and very sick, dodging traffic, and Betty was brought to a rescue organization after her elderly owner could not take care of her any longer. They now live with their human can openers, Jeff and Jessica Zorn.

And the first prize winner is Tootsie. Tootsie is a 9-year-old pure-bred Seal Point Himalayan. She is the proud owner of four hoomans, Matt, Lisa, Madison, and Mackenzie McDonald. In addition to getting her beauty rest, she enjoys playing with her strings, “mousey’s, “ sunbathing, and modeling for the camera. You can find Tootsie and her little sister Coco on TikTok @tootsieandcoco.

Congratulations from 7News to all the winners of the Christmas on Main Street’s Cutest Christmas Pets Photo Contest.

