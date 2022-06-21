WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–As the scorching summer temperatures continue to rise this week, it’s time to go over the dangers of leaving children in a hot car.

Medical professionals say it happens quickly but it’s easily preventable.

They say it takes as little as 40 minutes for your core temp to elevate.

And at that point you’re hyperthermic and soon you could develop heat stroke.

Dr, Ben Lasure, emergency physician at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, says it unfortunately happens often.

On average from 2019 every 5 days in America a child dies of a vehicle heat related injury. This is obviously something easily preventable. Don’t leave children in a hot car. About half of these occur when someone taking care of the child forgets that someone is in the back of the car, meant to drop them off at school, daycare, or something like that. Dr, Ben Lasure, emergency physician at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

He says children cannot regulate their body temperature like adults do which usually prevents them from sweating and leads to heat related injuries.

That being said, it can also affect the elderly, individuals who are ill and our furry friends.

In summer even if the sun is tucked away in the clouds, the temperature inside of the car can still be hot.

Be mindful and check your back seats before leaving the car because this one mistake could take a life.