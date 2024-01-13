OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — With dangerously cold wind chills expected to stretch from the Pacific Northwest through the Great Lakes regions, the Portable Generator Manufacturer’s Association (PGMA) has issued a safety message for owners/ users of portable generators.

Sub-zero wind chills will affect much of the U.S. and reach portions of the South.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will all be possible from Texas through the Ohio Valley and through to New York.

The PGMA urges homeowners to develop a safety plan BEFORE using their portable generators and think of severe weather preparedness like you think of fire safety.

They say the only safe place to use a portable generator is outside and far from any occupied dwelling.

The PGMA has provided some safety tools to ensure the safe and proper use of portable generators during this severe weather.

Auto Shut-Off

The association first suggests home-owners purchase a portable generator that meets ANSI/PGMA G300-2018 standard requirements, which includes a built-in carbon monoxide (CO) shut-off system that will shut off the portable generator engine before dangerous CO concentrations exceed 800 parts per million near the generator.

According to PGMA, these CO shut-off systems will prevent 99% of fatalities from exposure to CO from exhaust emissions.

Owner’s Manual

The next vital step is to read your owner’s manual before practicing a severe weather safety plan. It contains vital information the manufacturer wants you to know about safe operation.

Gasoline

The PGMA says to have a ready supply of gasoline stored in an EPA/CARB-compliant container while adhering to all recommendations for safe gasoline storage. Gasoline containers must be stored in a well-ventilated place, even if not with the stored generator.

Extension Cords

Predetermine where on your property your portable generator will have to be positioned so it is operated far away from your residence, doors, windows, vents, garages, and semi-enclosed areas, including sheds.

Then, purchase enough extension cords long enough to extend from this predetermined location to appliances you will want to power, such as refrigerators, freezers, and other crucial devices. Store these extension cords with your portable generator for quick and easy access.

CO Detector

The last tip is to make sure to have your home equipped with a carbon monoxide detector. Test it regularly and keep extra batteries for it on hand. PGMA says this is a safe general practice for overall home safety. Kitchen appliances, chimneys, furnaces, and many other common household tools can malfunction and accumulate carbon monoxide.