OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Earth Day is every day at the St. Joseph Retreat Center.

After a few years off, on Sunday they opened their doors to the community and invited them to learn about the environment.

HAPPENING NOW: Earth Day is every day at Mount St. Joseph. Learn about our environment and how to take care of it at today's event.



They held an Earth Day event where those attending could go through the stages of a butterfly, do activities, listen to music and more.

Executive Director, Anna Marie Troiani says their goal is to teach the community how important taking care of our earth is and connect them with resources.

The congregation of Saint Joseph believes that that our mother Earth is something very important, that we need to take care of. It’s instilled in them in regard to their charisma in mission and unity for the dear neighbor and so that’s why we’re welcoming people here. The earth is important. We have to take care of one another as well as the Earth and all creatures here with us. Anna Marie Troiani, Executive Director, St. Joseph Retreat Center

I learned how to screen print today at the St. Joseph Retreat Center's Earth event.

Many local organizations participated such as Grow Ohio Valley and Trash Talkers.

They also offered tours inside the facility.

Troiani says she hopes this event raises awareness and jump starts a statewide environmental change.