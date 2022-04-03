JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Easter bunny hopped his way over to Buckeye Local high school for their third annual Easter celebration.

The Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and the BLHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes, organized an afternoon of fun.

Lunch with the Easter Bunny was full of Spring activities and treats.

From bunny crafts, food, a cakewalk and even an Easter egg hunt.

Dozens of people lined up for a picture with the Easter Bunny himself.

Danielle Nelson, secretary of the organization, says all the proceeds from the event go to a scholarship fund.

It’s always nice to have some money up front when you’re going into college because it’s expensive. So, we just try to help out. All the funds raised today from Alpha Delta Kappa and from this organization, we will be giving away a scholarship to a senior at Buckeye Local who is going into education. Danielle Nelson, secretary, The Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa

She says many teachers and alumni make up this organization.

They wanted to help a student following a similar career path to them, so by hosting Lunch with the Easter bunny, it’s a win, win for everyone.

