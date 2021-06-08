Vet Voices

The election results are in: Dan Dudley is Wellsburg’s new mayor

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

We have the results of the Wellsburg Municipal Election.

Dan Dudley was elected as the new mayor of Wellsburg with 187 votes over his opponent, Timothy Ferrari, who was a write-in candidate and garnered only 19 votes.

Chief of Police will be Michael Allman who received 173 votes.

The collector/treasurer will be Karen Aracich who received 159 votes.

Here is the breakdown of the votes for the council seats:

1st Ward — Jack Kins, 34

2nd Ward — Mary Margret Rosso, 47

3rd Ward — Tom Gaudio, 58

4th Ward — Charles Harris, 42

