The election results are in: Dan Dudley is Wellsburg’s new mayor

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)
We have the results of the Wellsburg Municipal Election.
Dan Dudley was elected as the new mayor of Wellsburg with 187 votes over his opponent, Timothy Ferrari, who was a write-in candidate and garnered only 19 votes.
Chief of Police will be Michael Allman who received 173 votes.
The collector/treasurer will be Karen Aracich who received 159 votes.
Here is the breakdown of the votes for the council seats:
1st Ward — Jack Kins, 34
2nd Ward — Mary Margret Rosso, 47
3rd Ward — Tom Gaudio, 58
4th Ward — Charles Harris, 42