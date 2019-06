The former head of the Belmont County Elections board has passed away.

Officials tell us Bill Shubat died Monday at his home.



You may remember, he was at the helm of the Board of Elections for 24 years before retiring in January of this year.



Shubat also served as the treasurer of the Belmont County Democratic party.



Visitation will be Thursday at Bauknecht -Altmeyer Funeral Home in Bellaire 2 to 4 and 6 to 8.



His funeral service will be Friday at 1 pm.