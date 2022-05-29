WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Following the Odgen Newspapers Wellness Weekend races, community members and race participants gathered along the waterfront.

WTRF is a media sponsor for the event.

The sunny weather was the cherry on top of the fun weekend.

Community members at Wellness Weekend

Everyone grabbed a drink and a bite to eat.

Along the street were a variety of food trucks and a beer garden.

Many people sat on the grass, watched as boats went by and listened to the live music.

One person said it was very nice way to celebrate everyone’s hard work this weekend.