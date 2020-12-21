The Grinch and Santa visit local students cars, teachers and students reunited through a distance

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Grinch and Santa were both on hand today, to greet students at one local primary school.

The teachers and staff at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville held a drive-thru Christmas celebration in the school parking lot. The kids remained inside cars while their parents drove around, the school.

Teachers handed out gift bags and snacks. It was the first time in several week students and teachers were able to see one another , face to face, since Marshall County Schools have been on remote learning.

It’s not the same teaching behind a screen. But actually seeing them and seeing their joy, it’s wonderful. It’s a great day. Shanna Zervos. Pre-K Teacher, McNinch Primary School

Several teachers held signs and played Christmas music while welcoming students back to school.