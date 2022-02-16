WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) WesBanco Arena was the site Wednesday night for full court fun for the whole family.

Fans turned out in Wheeling for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour.

People enjoyed some jaw dropping moves including four point shots plus rim-rattling dunks.

The Globetrotters were on the court for the all of the fun plus even more acts were added to the roster.

Everyone 7News spoke to said how impressive the world class basketball showmanship is to see.

I like them because they are are so good with handling the ball and all of that. Tessa Dailer, Harlem Globetrotters Fan

What I like best is how they just dunk. Jersey Couch, Harlem Globetrotters Fan

We’re just really excited to experience something new with our children. We’ve never been here before and we’re just excited to see some really cool moves. Cassandra Hazlett, Harlem Globetrotters Fan

The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their streetball swag and skill along with interactive family entertainment.

The basketball organization is passionate about bringing social injustice into the conversation.

The Love, Light, Laughter Spread Game has been bringing fun to families for 95 years.