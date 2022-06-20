‘He could sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves.’ That’s a line from the movie Tommy Boy and now that’s a reality.
The brand, French’s, announced that they have created a new summer treat called the ‘Frenchsicle’ and not only can your purchase this item, but you can make it at home.
Currently, the ‘ Frenchsicle’ can only be purchased in Canada.
French’s describes the ‘Frenchsicle’ as a French’s® Tomato Ketchup flavored popsicle, popping up across Canada for a limited time. Made in collaboration with Happy Pops, a local Canadian business specializing in all-natural ice pops made from real fruit and sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Can’t get one in Canada, you can make your own with this recipe provided by French’s
Ingredients
- 3 1/4 cups (810 milliliters) tomato juice
- 1/2 cup (125 milliliters) French’s® Tomato Ketchup
- 2 teaspoons (10 milliliters) FRANK’S RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
- Caesar Rim , (optional)
Instructions
- WHISK tomato juice, Ketchup and RedHot sauce in large pitcher or measuring cup until well blended.
- POUR mixture into popsicle molds of your desired shape and size. Freeze at least 8 hours or until solid. Serve frozen, sprinkled lightly with Caesar Rim, if desired.