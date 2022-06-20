‘He could sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves.’ That’s a line from the movie Tommy Boy and now that’s a reality.

The brand, French’s, announced that they have created a new summer treat called the ‘Frenchsicle’ and not only can your purchase this item, but you can make it at home.

Currently, the ‘ Frenchsicle’ can only be purchased in Canada.

French’s describes the ‘Frenchsicle’ as a French’s® Tomato Ketchup flavored popsicle, popping up across Canada for a limited time. Made in collaboration with Happy Pops, a local Canadian business specializing in all-natural ice pops made from real fruit and sweetened with organic cane sugar.

Can’t get one in Canada, you can make your own with this recipe provided by French’s

Ingredients

Instructions