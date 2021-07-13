Man who inspired a Hollywood movie is visiting the Ohio Valley

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you saw the 2011 movie “Machine Gun Preacher” starring Gerard Butler, you may like an event that is happening in St. Clairsville soon.

The movie was based on the true story of Sam Childers, who will be at a charity event in the end of July. Childers will be accepting donations for the charity Angels of East Africa but the event itself is free of charge.

Event coordinator Christi Howes said she wants this to give people hope and show them there is purpose in each of our lives.

Sam Childers is a rough tough type of guy, but he went to Africa, to Sudan. He got involved with the military there. There was lots of things happening to children. A lot of children were becoming orphans because of what was happening so, he fought against the Lord’s Resistance Army. Christi Howes, Event Coordinator

If you’d like to hear more about his story, head over to the St. Clairsville Rec Center on July 24 at 3:00 p.m.