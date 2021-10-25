The Ohio County Commission receives expert advice on how to make The Highlands look different on the outside

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) On Monday, The Ohio County Commission heard from Bohler, a Pittsburgh company, that offers landscape development expertise.

During their regular meeting, the commissioners listened to a company representative who spoke about creating a long-range plan for The Highlands.

In a slideshow presentation, Bohler’s landscape architect showed examples of various design drawings.

According to the architect, Bohler’s vision is to increase the level of attraction outside at The Highlands.

Topics of discussion included creating gather places and community spaces to potential signage that would set The Highlands apart from other development sites in the Ohio Valley.

There was even discussion about whether it would be a good idea to add more residential living space at The Highlands.