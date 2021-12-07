The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and the local boy scouts come together for OCSO Toy Drive

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) -Christmas will be a lot brighter thanks to the Boys Scouts of America Troop 6 and Pack 6 along with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department.

The two joined forces once again this year in an effort to put smiles on those children less fortunate this holiday season.

On Tuesday night, both organizations loaded lots of toys onto law enforcement vehicles for this year’s Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive.

Sheriff Tom Howard and some of his deputies helped scouts put the toys into the vehicles leaving from Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church on National Road.

“Right now we’ll take it from here. We have room to store them in here to about a week or so they”ll be getting distributed to children throughout Ohio County.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department

“It means everything honestly. We’ve been doing this for five years and just to come out here and help some local kids have a Christmas really means a lot. Christmas is the time of giving so we just want to give back to the community.” Kieran Moses, BSA Troop 6

Sheriff Howard says the Sheriff’s Office also partners with Reverend Darrell Cummings from the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to ensure all of toys get delivered to all of the children.