ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh.- (WTRF) Here comes Peter Cotton Tail hopping down the bunny trail and over to the Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt.

More than 850 kids ages one through 17 are already signed up for the third annual hunt that is set for Saturday, April 9th at the St. Clairsville Red Devils Football Stadium.

Co-sponsors of the event are the Heritage Christian Childcare Center and Unified Bank.

There are two Easter egg hunts for the kids, one at 10 AM and one at noon with the Easter Bunny Dance at 10:30 AM.

This year, there will be an adult easter egg hunt with proceeds benefiting A Special Wish.

The Adult Charity Easter Egg Hunt is is going to be phenomenal. We have prizes for an adult spirit award. So anybody who wants to come dressed up in a crazy costume. We have a good prize for that as well as a trophy. We also have a trophy for the OV Golden Egg Hunt Winner Of The Year. So, we have a champion we will be calling out as well. Christi Howes, Organizer, Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hun

There will be food trucks, costume characters including Spike from the Wheeling Nailers and Wild Thing from the Washington Wild Things and many games and even face painting.

Howes says many local businesses have pitched in to help make the event a success.

According to Howes, ARC of Ohio and Valley Behaviorial Health are sponsoring a special needs easter egg hunt, during the event, for those with disabilities.

The cost for the adult egg hunt is $25 dollars per person.

The entire event goes from 9:30 in the morning until 1 PM.

Kids will hunt a total of 7,000 eggs.