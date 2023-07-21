WHEELING, W.Va. — The doors are officially open for business!

The Ohio Valley now has a Crumbl Cookies location at the Highlands.

This morning people stood in a long line to get a Crumbl Cookies for themselves during the grand opening.

The store’s owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to make things official.

One of the best parts about Crumbl Cookies is they offer more than 200 varieties of cookies.

Rocky Road, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Milk Chocolate Chip are a few flavors being featured this week.

“It’s absolutely amazing. The finest ingredients you can find out there in the marketplace. It’s a big cookie. They are wonderful tasting. If you haven’t tried it, you have to absolutely try it because if you try it you’re going love it.” Mark Ornowski | Owner | Crumbl Cookies

“And you just see people immediately light up. They could be having a bad day, anything like that, and they’re just so happy to get a warm, fresh cookie and warm up their heart a little bit and their stomach all while they eat it.” Emily Casagrande | Employee | Crumbl Cookies

The owners say each Sunday at 8 P-M the new flavors will be released on Crumbl Cookies’ social media page.

They say they also offer delivery, curbside, and catering services.

60 to 70 people have been hired to work at the Highlands location.

The business is located in the plaza area next door to AT&T.