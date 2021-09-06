The Paden City Labor Day parade celebrates 73 years

The celebration started on Friday, but the parade is everyone favorite, and wrapped up earlier today.

The annual parade started this afternoon with marching bands, labor unions, tiaras, and lots of free candy.

There was also food, live music, and a 5k race throughout the long weekend.

Everyone was excited for the parade because it is one of their yearly traditions.

“This is the 73rd year, so it is very much a tradition.” Shauna Yoho – Resident

“We always look forward to all the other towns around here coming in with their bands.” Diana Cecil – Resident

The parade was a lot of fun for all involved, and it was even the first time for a special someone.

“This is Ellie’s first time here, actually first time at any parade, so we’re excited to see what she does with it.” Katie Pratt – Resident

The parade is for Labor Day which means different things to different people.

Remembering and appreciating the workforce is what Labor Day represents to many.

“Family tradition where all the families who grew up here and lived here as children. We remember the workforce.” Diana Cecil – Resident

To others, it represents tradition.

“Traditions, family affairs. Labor stands for all of the people who have aspired over the many years to build our great country. And with the help of a lot more we will make it great again.” Linda Duke – Resident

But it is also nice because it gives everyone a little extra time with their families.

“I believe so. It gives him an extra day to spend with his daughter.” Katie Pratt – Resident

And the day overall is a way to reflect on the past and appreciate where you come from.