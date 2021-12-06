The Powhatan Point Fire Department receives new equipment thanks to a grant from one of America’s largest energy companies

POWHATAN, Oh.-(WTRF)- Powhatan Point firefighters will have more protective gear thanks to the Energy Transfer First Responder Fund.

Energy Transfer representatives were on hand along with fire officials at the award ceremony.

On Monday night, the fire department received a grant for $15,000 from the organization for the equipment.

The department received self contained breathing apparatus.

“To be able to partner with first responders, like Powhatan Point, that we train with on a regular basis, it’s an honor to be able to do that for these guys to ensure, not only, the safety of the commmunity, but it is an asset to us as well.”

Chris Koop, Energy Transfer, Public Affairs

“As a volunteer fire department, we rely on grants to help us with the rising cost of all of our supplies as needed. With the National Fire Protection Association requirements nowadays, it can be pretty pricey so the grant was very helpful to the department.”

Chief Josh Cooper, Powhatan Point Fire Department

In addition to awarding grants to fire departments, First Responder also provides grants to emergency medical services, regional and local police departments as well as countless other eligible agences.

Energy Transfer has been awarding grants since 2016.

