FILE – This March 15, 2019 file photo shows a view of the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As the Affordable Care Act case continues in the Supreme Court, it is a part of just 1% of cases that get to decision on the Supreme Court in a given year.

Cases get to the Supreme Court from an initial application before being approved.

The procedure is straightforward– with a lot of briefs and discussions– until going into a final decision.

Legal expert Diana Crutchfield says the chief justice has a great deal of power, appointing a justice to make a final decision on any given case to be put into law.

For this reason, the decision making is a process mostly kept from the public.

Discretion is important and the ability to be discrete. Very little has been written about the decisions that they make and how they make their decisions. They speak through their rulings and that’s the way it’s always been. Diana Crutchfield | Legal Expert

Crutchfield says the Supreme Court is influenced in many different ways including politically, making the privacy of the decision making that much more important in a case’s process.