WINTERSVILLE, Oh.– (WTRF) A new 700-seat auditorium, a new cafe-style library, a new competition gymnasium, new science and math classrooms.

The list goes on and on.

On Wednesday night, staff, teachers, parents along with many other community members were cordially invited to the dedication and open house of the new Indian Creek High School.

The district rolled out the “red and gold” carpet with a ribbon-cutting and short program to unveil the state of the art facility.

The school stands on the former multi-purpose field next to Kettlewell Memorial Stadium and incorporates classrooms with collaboration areas.

Superintendent Doctor T.C. Chappelear says the wait is almost over.

The high schoolers had the opportunity Wednesday afternoon to walk over from the old school to the new high school.

Students will attend classes for the very first time next Thursday, April 21st.

We are just very excited that finally Indian Creek students are going to have a world-class facility. So I’m just extremely happy and proud that finally those efforts have come to fruition. Dr. T.C. Chappelear, Superintendent, Indian Creek

According to the Superintendent, the district has also been busy with renovations to Hills Elementary and the completion of Cross Creek Elementary.

The district offices were also relocated from the Buchanan Building to their new location at the high school.

Planning for everything began in 2016, but the district and the community have worked tirelessly for more than 20 years to make this long-time dream a reality.