The Salvation Army delivers hundreds of meals on Christmas

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army makes sure no one is left with an empty stomach on Christmas. Volunteers spend their day cooking and packing up hundreds of meals.

The boxes consist of freshly cooked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and even some sweet treats. Volunteer Jenny Bishop says it all starts month in advance and takes a lot of help.

They donate food, they donate money, and a lot of the time they donate their time. We have people that come in to help cook, to help pack, to help serve, help deliver, and hover walks through the door at any time while we are here can have a meal here or can take extra meals home with them. It’s a lasting impression and it might be that one smile they get. Jenny Bishop, Volunteer

They deliver the dinners to places like hospitals, shelters, fire departments, and anyone who is hungry. Bishop says it’s nice to be a part of making someone’s day special.