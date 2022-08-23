MORRISTOWN, Oh. (WTRF) — The search is on in the Union Local School District.

The district is looking for a new superintendent after Ben Porter resigned from the post on Monday.

Meantime, Sam Lucas of Barnesville will act as the interim superintendent until the position is filled.

The Union Local Board of Education released a statement to 7News from President Shaun Roe that states:

The Board has regretfully accepted the resignation of Ben Porter as Superintendent effective immediately. The Board and the everyone in the community appreciates his 16 years of service which included 8 years as Superintendent. We are pleased to have appointed Mr. Sam Lucas of Barnesville as the Interim Superintendent. He is a retired Superintendent with many years of experience. Mr. Lucas will help during the transition period while the Board searches for a new Superintendent. The search will begin immediately. Shaun Roe, President Union Local BOE

