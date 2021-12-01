The Super 6 championship returns to Wheeling, what to do while visiting

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia’s high school football championships are back this year and returning to Wheeling.

If you’re heading to the city for the games, you may be wondering what there is to do once you arrive?

Kicking off this weekend is the high school football Super 6 and if you’re heading to the beautiful city of Wheeling take a moment to enjoy all it has to offer.

Michael Biela with the Wheeling Ohio County convention and visiting center, knows all the best spots and says make sure to stop into the visiting center when you arrive.

We are always excited for the Super 6 football championships to be in town. Certainly, a great opportunity for us to showcase everything Wheeling and Ohio County have to offer to folks for all over the Mountain state. Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center

Biela says the activities are endless and recommends stopping by a few places while you’re here.

Mom and dad can sneak over to the Casino and take advantage of all the activities they have over there, shop small at our center market district, even check out Cabela’s and the athletes will defiantly want to be able to go the Highland sports complex. Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center

Don’t forget to come hungry. Wheeling is full of local restaurants and award-winning cuisine.

Coleman’s Fish Market is of course nationally known for their fish sandwiches and Dicarlo’s pizza. Everyone loves that Ohio Valley style pizza that we have to offer here. Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center

And it doesn’t stop there. A fan favorite in Wheeling is decked out for the holidays for everyone to enjoy.

Oglebay Park has something for everyone and they’re home to the Festival of Lights.

Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay says you can drive through six miles of their show stopping light display.

First what you’ve got to do is see the new welcome tree at the top of the hilltop. It’s a 70ft tree and it changes lights and constantly has music playing around its stuff of that nature. It’s a good focal point for the entire park and it’s a great way to start your tour of the park. Next thing is don’t miss Wilson Lodge, it’s decorated top to bottom, inside and out, and it’s a great opportunity to just relax with your family. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

There are plenty of restaurants, activities, and sites to see that will make your trip to the city unforgettable .