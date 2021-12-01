The Super 6 championship returns to Wheeling, what to do while visiting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia’s high school football championships are back this year and returning to Wheeling.  

If you’re heading to the city for the games, you may be wondering what there is to do once you arrive? 

Kicking off this weekend is the high school football Super 6 and if you’re heading to the beautiful city of Wheeling take a moment to enjoy all it has to offer. 

Michael Biela with the Wheeling Ohio County convention and visiting center, knows all the best spots and says make sure to stop into the visiting center when you arrive.  

We are always excited for the Super 6 football championships to be in town. Certainly, a great opportunity for us to showcase everything Wheeling and Ohio County have to offer to folks for all over the Mountain state.

Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center

Biela says the activities are endless and recommends stopping by a few places while you’re here.  

Mom and dad can sneak over to the Casino and take advantage of all the activities they have over there, shop small at our center market district, even check out Cabela’s and the athletes will defiantly want to be able to go the Highland sports complex.

Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center 

Don’t forget to come hungry. Wheeling is full of local restaurants and award-winning cuisine. 

Coleman’s Fish Market is of course nationally known for their fish sandwiches and Dicarlo’s pizza. Everyone loves that Ohio Valley style pizza that we have to offer here.

Michael Biela, Marketing assistant for the Wheeling Ohio County Convention and Visiting Center 

And it doesn’t stop there. A fan favorite in Wheeling is decked out for the holidays for everyone to enjoy. 

Oglebay Park has something for everyone and they’re home to the Festival of Lights. 

Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay says you can drive through six miles of their show stopping light display.  

First what you’ve got to do is see the new welcome tree at the top of the hilltop. It’s a 70ft tree and it changes lights and constantly has music playing around its stuff of that nature. It’s a good focal point for the entire park and it’s a great way to start your tour of the park. Next thing is don’t miss Wilson Lodge, it’s decorated top to bottom, inside and out, and it’s a great opportunity to just relax with your family.

Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay

There are plenty of restaurants, activities, and sites to see that will make your trip to the city unforgettable .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter