The Urban Mission has been serving those who need it most for over 60 years, now you can help

The Urban Mission serves six different counties in both Ohio and West Virginia.

They do offer homeless shelters but their biggest focus is their food bank. And with the current situations, they are working double time.

As the virus continues to cause problems for all of us, a time table to returning to work for some is still unknown. It is causing many people to be forced to search for food to feed their families.

Which is where Urban Mission comes into play.

During this time they are helping almost triple the number of families compared to a normal day.

“right now we are serving over 1,000 families each week. So if you think about that happening every day almost we are serving a lot of people right now.” Ashley Steele – Executive Director of Urban Mission

And although their mission is to serve the community they also turn to the community for support.

With local grocery stores seeing a shortage in their supplies the Urban Mission as well is seeing a bit of a shortage.

“well what we have noticed is that if the stores run out of product then we too run out of it as well and I do believe that the food bank is experiencing that on a different level.’ Ashley Steele – Executive Director of Urban Mission

They also partner with Mid Ohio Food Bank out of Columbus.

This partnership allows them to be able to receive bulk supplies of food. And the amount of food they can receive is amazing with just one simple donation.

“so for every dollar that we receive that is ten dollars worth of food that we can buy.” Ashley Steele – Executive Director of Urban Mission

While these times have been a little overwhelming, The Urban Mission has found themselves in need of extra hands.

So the Mid Ohio Food Bank has sent the help of the Military.

But more volunteers are always needed.

This could allow them to work on expanding their food bank to those who may not be able to pick up food themselves.

“we are really trying to start delivering food to folks that cannot come to us but we would like to come to them so we are trying to beef up our vehicle delivery ministry.” Ashley Steele – Executive Director of Urban Mission

The Urban Mission is always looking for help in volunteers and donations.