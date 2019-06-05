The Walmart Vest Gets an Upgrade with New Options for Associates

Last year, Walmart changed its dress code to allow store associates to wear clothes they feel more comfortable in jeans and sneakers.

This year, the famous Walmart vest is getting an upgrade.

The modernized style vests are made of a neutral steel gray that blends with a wider variety of colors. Self-checkout hosts in Supercenters will receive an upgraded yellow vest with gray trim as well.

Spark screen printing on the side adds some more color and makes the vest even more recognizable.

But that’s not all. The vests have a few more upgrades to make them more useful and sustainable. For example, each vest is made with Repreve, a fabric made from recycled bottles and, the pockets are bigger, so associates can carry all the equipment they need to do their jobs on the sales floor.

The rollout will start this year with each Supercenter and Neighborhood market associate receiving one of the updated vests. Supercenter associates will receive a steel gray vest with blue trim.

These new choices will be announced later this year and will be available for associates to purchase online for a reasonable cost: no more than $11 per vest.