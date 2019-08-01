‘The Watchdog Launches FM Radio Stations

(Wheeling, WV) A long-time community Ohio Valley radio station is expanding its airwaves to two FM frequencies.

NOW ON FM Posted by The Watchdog on Thursday, August 1, 2019

FM 98.1 in Wheeling and 97.7 in Moundsville are Wheeling’s first FM news-talk station.

The announcement was officially made on August 1, 2019, on ” The Watchdog Morning Show with Howard Monroe.”

‘The Watchdog’ features live and local programming daily with Howard Monroe, Hoppy Kercheval, Bill DiFabio and Steve Novotney.

You can find more information on their website or tune into FM radio 98.1 or AM 1600 in Wheeling, WV and FM 97.7 or AM 1370 in Moundsville, WV.