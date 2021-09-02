The Wheeling Fire Department Wins Gold

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is seeing gold.

For the second year in a row, the fire department has earned the American Heart Association’s Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award.

The Wheelng Fire Department earned the award for implementing high quality improvement measures for the way the department’s EMS and paramedics treat heart attack patients.

Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier says, “We’ve worked several years with Wheeling Hospital on this initiative to try to get folks that are having heart attacks in our community fast transport to the hospital with some of the things we do preliminarily on the way to the hospital to help the hospital pick up the ball and keep running with it once that patient arrives.”

Each year more than 250,000 people suffer from a myocardial infarction which is the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart.

It is imperative for the patient to get to a hospital as quickly as possible in order to restore blood flow to the heart.

The Wheeling Fire Department has the ability to give a heart attack patient the option to bypass the emergency room and go straight to a specialized department of the hospital like the Cardio Cath Lab.