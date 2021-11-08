The Wheeling Planning Commission approves site for Wheeling Fire Department’s new headquarters

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is another step closer to getting a new building for its headquarters.

On Monday night, the Wheeling Planning Commission approved the new site to be built at 17th and Wood Streets in East Wheeling.

A representative from M&G Architects & Engineers laid out the plans for the new site location and after some discussion from the planning commission commissioners voted 6 to 0 in favor of the new site.

“It’s going to be a much needed improvement for our department and it’s a much needed move in the right direction.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

“I think it will be an asset to the neighborhood and it’s certainly an asset to the city and most importantly an asset to public safety in the city of Wheeling.” Commissioner Howard Monroe, Wheeling Planning Commission

The new fire department will include a fitness center, a training center, better bunk rooms for firefighters, a decontamination room for firefighters once they return from a fire as well as other conveniences for equipment maintenance.

Monroe says the both Wheeling Traffic Commission and Wheeling City Council also need to approve the new site location as well.

Construction could begin as early as late spring of 2022.