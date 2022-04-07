WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is on the GO.

The performance is called WSO on the GO and Thursday night’s event is at the Oglebay’s Mansion Museum at 7 PM.

Those in attendance will listen to music by French jazz pianist and composer Claude Bolling.

According to WSO Director of Institutional Advancement Betsy Delk, the event is a great way to experience live music in a more intimate setting than the concert hall.

The late Claude Bolling played and composed in a variety of styles and his “Suite For Flute and Jazz Piano” spent more than 10 years on the Billboard classic album chart.

Bolling passed away in December 2020.

He was 90 years old.

The WSO will perform another WSO on the GO event, like this one, this Saturday at 5 PM, with a string trio ensemble performance at Leonardo’s in Steubenville.