WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Vibrant, fragrant and unintentional are typically words that describe wildflowers.

And some of the best places to see them are right here in wild and wonderful West Virginia.

What kind of fragrant notes do you prefer, a hint of wild ginger or a slight suggestion of lavender?

One Ohio Valley man who says taking time out if your busy schedule to stop and smell the “wildflowers” may indeed bring you back to nature.

Have you ever taken a walk on the “wildflower” side?

If you haven’t, you should with interpretive naturalist Bill Beatty and he’ll tell you everything you ever wanted to know about West Virginia’s wildflowers.

“We view things differently each individual. Some people have very little appreciation for what’s out here. Some people have appreciation, but it’s not great and others have great appreciation.” Bill Beatty, Interpretive Naturalist

You can find him often trekking in the hollow on 154 acres on West Liberty University’s property.

Beatty gets up close and personal with these green and delicate herbaceous plants on his nature walks.

“The reason why were wild and wonderful is because of the topography and the geology. We are these rolling hills, ridges and valleys and mountains which has been very difficult for people to build houses and build things and leave the human footprint there.” Bill Beatty, Interpretive Naturalist

One of the best ways to learn about nature when you go into the woods is that you go with an expert, like Bill Beatty.

“We’re very wild and it’s fantastic. We’ve got rivers that people raft on, we have mountains people hike in and wilderness and a lot of places plus wildflowers and birds. All kinds of nature.” “The reason why were wild and wonderful is because of the topography and the geology. We are these rolling hills, ridges and valleys and mountains which has been very difficult For people to build houses and build things and leave the human footprint there.”



Bill Beatty, Interpretive Naturalist

When walking in the woods you may come across a meadow of mayapples or you might, in fact, see some nettles nestled in a little cove.

Perhaps you see yourself suddenly surrounded by the splendor of some sweet williams.

Beatty says don’t be too surprised because it isn’t an accident at all that you stumbled upon the wildflowers.

In fact, he says, it is a gift.

“To someone, like me, and other people interested in nature it’s almost heaven.” Bill Beatty, Interpretive Naturalist

Beatty leads dozens of people each year into the West Virginia wilderness for decades teaching them about wildflowers during his seminars through his company which he calls, ” Wild & Natural.”