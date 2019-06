There’s a new way to experience Oglebay Resort and it’s sure to have visitors head over “wheels.”

The resort is re-introducing its ‘Scenic Segway Tours’ just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

The segways are located at the Schenk Lake Boathouse and the cost is $50.

Scenic Segway Tours is open seven days a week with tour slots at 9:30a.m, 11:30a.m, 1:30p.m. and 3:30p.m.

The tours are available until the beginning of fall.