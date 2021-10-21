Things got spooky at the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) It is that time of the year when people can become whoever they want to be.

Dressing up in costumes allows parents and kids to get creative.

Hundreds of kids went trick or treating Thursday night at the Highlands Sports Complex for the first annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular.

Parents paid $7 at the door and their children enjoyed everything from hot dogs to arcade games to a costume contest.

7News was among 30 other vendors from all over the Ohio Valley to hand out lots of candy to the kiddos who were clearly having a spooktacular time.

Proceeds from Thursday’s event will benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.