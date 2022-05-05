WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today is Cinco De Mayo and things just got spicy at Oglebay.

It was the perfect day to open your doors for the first time if your restaurant serves Mexican-style food on the menu.

The Lakeview Cantina at Oglebay held its grand opening Thursday to get into the May 5th holiday spirit.

People can enjoy an outdoor-only dining experience on the Lakeview Patio overlooking Oglebay’s Schenk Lake.

Patrons can order specialty cocktails and South of the Border favorites like nachos, tortilla salad bowls, chips and salsa and signature tacos.

We’ve been having tons of margaritas sold and everything. I think it’s just great for the summer too as well because it’s just something a little extra. It’s similar to The Bistro, if anyone has been there before. It’s out in the open and everyone enjoys it. And it’s just another little outside environment we have to add onto Oglebay that everyone enjoys. So, I think it’s going to be great in the summer. Malayna Price, Lakeview Cantina Server

There will be live music every Saturday throughout the summer on the Lakeview Patio.

The restaurant is open on Wednesday and Thursdays from 4 to 11 PM and on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 PM.