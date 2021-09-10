This fire & rescue team transported a COVID patient to the only bed available in FIVE states…at Wheeling Hospital.

"Our health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed."

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hurricane Fire & Rescue in West Virginia traveled to the Ohio Valley today to transport a COVID patient to Wheeling Hospital, the only hospital in five states that had an open bed.

The fire & rescue EMS team transported a resident from the Hurricane area from CAMC Teays Valley to Wheeling Hospital for COVID treatment.

The team warns of impending issues with the health care system.