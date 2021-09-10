This fire & rescue team transported a COVID patient to the only bed available in FIVE states…at Wheeling Hospital.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hurricane Fire & Rescue in West Virginia traveled to the Ohio Valley today to transport a COVID patient to Wheeling Hospital, the only hospital in five states that had an open bed.
The fire & rescue EMS team transported a resident from the Hurricane area from CAMC Teays Valley to Wheeling Hospital for COVID treatment.
The team warns of impending issues with the health care system.
Our health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed. Please take care of yourself and the appropriate steps to protect yourself.Hurricane Fire & Rescue