This fire & rescue team transported a COVID patient to the only bed available in FIVE states…at Wheeling Hospital.

News

"Our health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed."

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hurricane Fire & Rescue in West Virginia traveled to the Ohio Valley today to transport a COVID patient to Wheeling Hospital, the only hospital in five states that had an open bed.

The fire & rescue EMS team transported a resident from the Hurricane area from CAMC Teays Valley to Wheeling Hospital for COVID treatment.

The team warns of impending issues with the health care system.

Our health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed. Please take care of yourself and the appropriate steps to protect yourself.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter