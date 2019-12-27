Those who celebrate Kwanzaa say anyone can benefit from the holiday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thursday was the first day of Kwanzaa.

The seven-day holiday always begins the day after Christmas and was originally created to celebrate African heritage.

Those who celebrate it, say anyone can benefit from it. They also want to clear up some misconceptions.

Kwanzaa is NOT Black Christmas, or a religious holiday.

It’s more of a cultural celebration type holiday much like Cinco de Mayo or St. Patrick’s Day. Ron Scott, YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity Director

There are seven principles, one for each of the seven days.

The first is unity.

Then self determination, collective work and responsibility and cooperative economics.

The final three are Scott’s favorites.

Which are purpose, creativity and faith. I absolutely love those because they are three things that I really appreciate in my life personally. Ron Scott, YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity Director

Each family can craft their own style of celebrating.

There’s a candelabra called a kinara, with a candle for each day’s principle.

They’ll light their candle. They’ll have time to maybe talk and reflect what it is, how they’re going to take that principle out into the world, or how they’re going to keep that principle close within their family. Ron Scott, YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity Director

Presents are optional

Some people don’t give gifts. They live the principle for that day. They embody it. They want their family to celebrate it and be mindful of it. So, they don’t include the gifts, but some people do include the gifts and they make sure the gifts all reflect the principle of that day. Ron Scott, YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity Director

Kwanzaa was created in 1966.