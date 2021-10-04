Three new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation today of 3 new deaths associated with COVID-19.

The deaths were an 87-year-old female in long-term care, a 90-year-old female in long-term care, and a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation of 32 new cases and 11 new probable cases.

For information of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, you can contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, or you can visit their Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department-WV.