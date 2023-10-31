MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a traffic stop in Monroe County, according to a social media post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:26 a.m. Tuesday morning, Deputy Miller conducted a traffic stop on State Route 7 near Long Ridge Road for a marked lane violation.

The driver of the vehicle initially provided Deputy Miller with false identification information but the driver was later identified as Randall G. Nichols of Racine, Ohio, Through further investigation by Deputy Miller, Deputy Olivia Poling and Detective Russell it was discovered that Nichols was attempting to avoid arrest as a result of an active felony arrest warrant out of Meigs County, Ohio.

Randall G. Nichols

The passengers in the vehicle, Kimberly A. Brunner of Clarington, Ohio, and Brian M. Allen of Syracuse, Ohio, showed multiple criminal indicators concurrent with drug use.

Brian Allen

Kimberly A. Brunner

An open air K-9 sniff was conducted by Deputy Miller and K-9 Max, leading to a positive indication for the presence of narcotics within the vehicle. An interior search of the vehicle was conducted which led to locating a locked blue container with 34 grams of methamphetamine.

K-9 Officer Max with contraband seized in traffic stop

Additional items locate included digital scales, drug paraphernalia, baggies, and other items coinciding with drug trafficking.

As a result, Nichols, Brunner and Allen were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.